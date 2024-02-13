Actor Suchan Shetty set to make directorial debut with 'God Promise'

Suchan Shetty, an erstwhile associate of Ravi Basrur and known for his roles as a forest guard in Kantara and as an antagonist in Kadal, is now ready to explore filmmaking. His upcoming film, titled God Promise, is described as a family comedy-drama and will be produced by Manjunath under the Maitri Productions banner.

“I initially entered the industry with the aim of becoming an actor, but I began my journey by working under the guidance of Ravi Basrur. I assisted him on his directorial projects like Kataka, Girmit, and his latest, Kadal, where I was involved in writing and direction,” says Suchan, who shared the first-look poster with CE.

“God Promise was initially planned as a short film, but Ravi Basrur himself insisted that I turn it into a full-fledged feature, and that’s how it all started,” he adds.

While the director is finalising the cast, he has already selected the technicians. Bharat Madhusudhanan, who has assisted various musicians in over 400 films, will mark his debut as a music composer with this film. Guruprasad Narnad and Naveen Shetty will handle cinematography and editing, respectively.

The team, which is now in the preparation stage, plans to kick-start shooting in April.