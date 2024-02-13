HM Murthy's grandson Yashaswa to debut as action hero with 'Agniloka'

HM Murthy, a noted name in the Kannada industry, is introducing his grandson Yashaswa to cinema with Agniloka. The film marks his debut as an action hero and is currently in its final stages of shooting. Yashaswa, following the footsteps of his grandfather, has his father, Rajesh Murthy helming the project, apart from penning the story, and screenplay. The film has been shot in Bengaluru, KGF, Mandya and Chikkamangaluru.

The film produced by Pushpa Manjunath has Manjushree playing the female lead. It also stars Manjunath, Ajith Kumar, Pramod Hiremath, in pivotal roles. The film’s cinematography is handled by Vinod and it has music by Nithin Kumar.