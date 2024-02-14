Daali Pictutres to bankroll Prakyath-Chetan Jayaram’s action-drama

Dhananjay has often expressed keenness to introduce new, aspiring talents under his banner Daali Pictures. The production house, which has bankrolled films like Badava Rascal and Tagaru Palya, is gearing up to produce their fifth film starring Naduve Antaraviralli actor Prakyath.

The second project of the actor will mark the directorial debut of Chetan Jayaram. The latter has been in the film industry since 2016, working under the guidance of noted directors. The makers are officially kickstarting the project with a muhurath today and will begin shooting once they finalise the rest of the cast. The film is expected to be an action drama.

Interestingly, the director has come up with a subject based on a true incident in Bangalore Central Jail, and more details on the plot and cast will be revealed soon. The yet-to-be-titled film will have Karthik and Rohit Sower on board as DoP and music director, respectively.