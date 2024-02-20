Jugalbandi gets a release date

Jugalbandi the upcoming film by Divakar Dimdima is set to release on March 1. The director has taken multiple responsibilities for the film, serving as the story, screenplay, and dialogue writer. It is produced under his own banner and distributed by Visica Films.

The film features three main plots, focusing on a mother, a couple, and a visually-impaired person, respectively. All of them will focus on their hunt for finance.

“The central theme of the film revolves around the pursuit of money, a concept not found in religious texts like the Bible, Bhagavad Gita, or Quran. Jugalbandi is a suspense thriller, which revolves around the three parallel plots,” says the director.

Jugalbandi has Pradyotan as the composer and consists of an ensemble cast Archana Kottige, Ashwin Rao, Santosh Ashray, and Yash Shetty in leading roles, supported by Prakash Belavadi, Chandra Prabha GJ, Ranjan, and Yuktalu Sush.