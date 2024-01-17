Thandav Ram’s film as lead titled Devanampriya

Bharat S Navunda, the director behind Mugilpete, starring Manoranjan, is gearing up for his next project—a Kannada-Telugu bilingual evenge drama titled Devanampriya. The film, marking the debut of Thandav Ram in a leading role, had its first look and title revealed on the occasion of the Sankranti festival.

The title, translating to 'Beloved of the Gods' in English, is depicted in the first look poster against a backdrop of fire. Featuring Thandav alongside a bull, a lord resembling Veerabhadra Swamy, and the silhouette of a woman, with two villages in the background, the poster hints at diverse themes and storylines.

The film, produced by A Qube Films, is set to include three female leads and at least 20 prominent actors in key roles. Devanampriya has V Harikrishna as the music composer. Sagar, known for his work in Kshetrapati, is the cinematographer.