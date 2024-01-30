'Dheera Samrat' gets a release date

Dheera Samrat, starring newcomer Rakesh Biradar and Adhvithi Shetty, is set to hit screens on February 16 along with various other Kannada films. With a seat-edge narration and numerous twists, Dheera Samrat promises to entertain a diverse audience, from the masses to the elite and families.

According to the writer and director, the film depicts a family that connects through habitual greed, witchcraft, and vengeance of the upright. The film unfolds on a non-linear plot, an edge-of-seat thriller, that will cater to a diverse audience. Produced by Guru Bandi under Tanvi Production House, the film also features Shobraj, Ramesh Bhat, Balrajwadi, and Manmohan Rai. It has cinematography by Arun Suresh.

Pawan Kumar, also known as Pachi has previously worked as a presenter and program head for over 15 years. Apart from writing Pawan has penned lyrics for the title songs, and dialogues, and has him starring in a negative character.