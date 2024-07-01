A film like 'Kalki 2898 AD' paves way for more creative storytelling: Actor Yash

Prabhas's latest outing, the Nag Ashwin directorial Kalki 2898 AD, which was released in multiple languages on June 28, has struck a chord with audiences and critics alike, earning widespread acclaim for its stunning visuals and performances.

Amidst the chorus of praises from actors and viewers alike, Rocking Star Yash has also shared his thoughts on the film. Currently immersed in the making of his next big project Toxic, directed by Geethu Mohandas, Yash took to his social media platforms to commend Nag Ashwin’s vision and the stellar cast of Kalki 2898 AD.

Yash wrote on his official X handle, "The combination of powerhouse performances and unexpected cameos creates an unforgettable cinematic experience." He further added, "Kudos to the Kalki 2898 AD team for creating a visually stunning spectacle! This film paves the way for more creative storytelling. Nag Ashwin and Vyjayanthi Films, your vision and courage will inspire many to take bigger strides."

Yash's appreciation for the film also detailed his admiration for Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and the actors who appeared in cameo roles, which enriched the viewing experience. "Congratulations to everyone involved in bringing this film together - it truly lights up the screen!" he concluded.

Kalki 2898 AD is distributed by KVN Productions in Karnataka. The film has music composed by Santhosh Narayanan, cinematography by Djordje Stojiljkovic, and editing by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao, adding further technical prowess to this cinematic spectacle.