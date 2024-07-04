Team 'Karavalli' unveils another Shade of Prajwal Devaraj's Character

Actor Prajwal Devaraj, set to portray various facets in Gurudatha Ganiga’s upcoming film, Karavalli, has sparked speculation about whether he will pull off the essence of Yakshagana or Kambala, showcasing a never-before-seen role by the Dynamic Prince.

The latest poster from Karavalli, released on the actor’s birthday, has further piqued interest. In it, he is seated amidst buffaloes outside an old cow shed, striking a serious pose.

Karavalli, directed by Gurudatha Ganiga, has completed about sixty percent of its filming against the scenic backdrop of the coastal belt. Apart from directing, Gurudatha Ganiga will also produce the project alongside VK Films.

The film explores the timeless conflict between man and nature. Sampada plays the female lead, and the film also features notable actors such as Mitra, Sreedhar, and Niranjan. Sachin Basrur has composed the music for Karavalli, while Abhimanyu Sadanandan handles the cinematography.