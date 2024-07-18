'Roopanthara' locks release date

Raj B Shetty-starrer Roopanthara is all set to hit theatres on July 26. Directed by Mithilesh Edavalath, the upcoming film unfolds through five intricately linked narratives, each intersecting with the other, that delve deep into the essence of hope.

The director describes it as a tale where the characters’ paths converge, showcasing how one person’s choices can reverberate through others’ lives. The film, presented and distributed by Raj B Shetty’s Lighter Buddha Films, has already captured attention with its unique and compelling trailer released on Wednesday.

“We crafted Roopanthara not just to meet market demands but to transcend them,” Raj B Shetty reflects thoughtfully. “In this film, I step solely into the actor’s shoes, contributing minimally to the dialogue. It is a narrative that explores profound transformations among its ensemble cast, a collaborative effort that I cherish.”

Producer Suhan Prasad, who previously backed Shetty’s debut Ondu Motteya Kathe, emphasises the film’s broader appeal despite its origins: “While the saying goes that Mangaloreans make films for Mangaloreans, Roopanthara was shaped in Bengaluru, featuring a diverse cast from various backgrounds.” The trailer has already garnered acclaim, as Balakrishna Arvanakar, the executive director, notes with pride. The film has cinematography by Pravin Shriyan and music by Midhun Mukundan.