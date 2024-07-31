Nava Mau joins cast of 'You' Season 5 as Detective Marquez

Actor Nava Mau, who recently landed in the spotlight after playing Teri in Netflix’s Baby Reindeer, has joined the cast of You season 5. The final season of the hit series will see Mau playing a guest role as Detective Marquez. She will join Penn Badgley alongside previously announced cast members Charlotte Richie, Madeline Brewer, Anna Camp, Griffin Matthews, Natasha Behnam, Pete Ploszek, and Tom Francis in the upcoming season. Mau recently made history, becoming the first transgender woman in Emmy history to be nominated for supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie.

You is developed by Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble and is based on Caroline Kepnes’ best-selling novel of the same name. The fifth season has Michael Foley and Justin W Lo serving as showrunners.

The series follows Joe Goldberg, a man who will do just about anything when love is at stake. The fourth season of You showed Penn Badgley’s Joe Goldberg living in London with a different identity by the name of Jonathan Moore.