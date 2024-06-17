Chandan Shetty’s 'Vidyarthi Vidyarthiniyare' gets release date

Chandan Shetty, a rapper turned actor, is ready to impress audiences once again with not just one, but three upcoming film releases. The anticipation about which film would hit the screens first has finally been resolved with 'Vidyarthi Vidyarthiniyare' taking the lead, scheduled for a statewide release on July 19.

While the film's music is composed by Vasu Dixit, Chandan Shetty, along with music director Vijeth Krishna, known for their popular collaboration on '3 Pegs', have teamed up again for one track - the 'Student Party' song. The song has lyrics penned by director and lyricist Chetan Kumar.

Reflecting on the significance of the song, Chandan shares, "When you think of party songs composed by me, 'Tekila', 'Party Freak', and '3 Pegs' immediately come to mind. Now, this 'Student Party' song is the latest to arrive, and as a director who is also a lyricist, Chetan has a deep understanding of the party culture and has brilliantly captured its essence in his lines. This song marks our collaboration under the T-Series banner."

Director and lyricist Chetan adds, "The song has turned out exceptionally well, thanks to the vision of our directors. If they appreciate the lyrics, half the battle is won, and Vijeth's programming adds a Bollywood-esque charm to the track."

The film, produced by Shivalingegowda and directed by Arun Amukta, features a talented ensemble cast including fresh faces like Amar, Bhavana, Manasvi, Vivan, along with seasoned actors Bhavya, Sunil Puranik, and Raghu Ramakoppa, among others.