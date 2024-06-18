Films have been my primary source of knowledge, says Jay Shetty

Jay Shetty, who started her career with regular jobs, ventured into the business world before finally pursuing his passion, acting. He made his debut with Vasishta Bantanur's 2023 film 1975 and is now gearing up for the release of his sophomore, the Chetan Chandrashekar directorial Sambhavami Yuge Yuge, on June 21. Before its release, the makers unveiled a lengthy trailer, running four minutes and 48 seconds, making it one of Kannada cinema's longest trailers.
Originally from Kundapura, Jay Shetty's passion for cinema bloomed early, shaped by his avid film-watching habits in theatres from coastal areas. "Regardless of box office performances I have always watched and continue to watch every film, to understand performances and filmmaking, as it is my only source of knowledge," he recalls. "Due to this practice, I developed a serious passion for acting. I received the opportunity to star in 1975, which marked my introduction to the industry. Now, I'm excited about Sambhavami Yuge Yuge,'" he says.
The film's title is derived from a line in the Mahabharata spoken by Krishna. "The film blends mythological themes with contemporary storytelling, balancing commercial appeal and meaningful content. It will feature characters similar to Krishna and Arjuna played by noted actor Ashok Balakrishna and me, respectively," Jay says.
Director Chetan Chandrashekar Shetty has based Sambhavami Yuge Yuge on real-life events that will explore how people left cities and settled in villages. "Village life is crucial, and urbanisation threatens its existence. I fear we may face an unrealistic situation in two generations. The film delves into the challenges faced by an educated youth striving to transform his village into a model, amidst opposition from egoistic land swindlers," mentions Chetan.
Describing the film's screenplay, he states, "The first half is rich in content and themes, providing a suspenseful journey. There is comedy, music, action, and a heartfelt mother sentiment. The second half unfolds with engaging elements." The director stressed that Sudharani's character is pivotal as she is set to portray a blind mother. "Her character seeks her husband in the village and finds support to live there, giving back to society through her son," he says.
Apart from Jay Shetty as the lead, the film features Nisha Rajput as the female lead, while senior actor Bhavya will be seen in a pivotal role. The supporting cast also includes Abhay Puneeth, Ashwin Haasan, and Pramod Shetty. Sambhavami Yuge Yuge has cinematography by Raju Hemmigepura and music by Prankrin Rakhi.