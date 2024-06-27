Saikumar to play significant role in upcoming film 'Chowkidar'

Chandrashekar Bandiyappa’s upcoming film Chowkidar, starring Pruthvi Ambar, has garnered attention with its title and is scheduled to begin filming in July. Team Chowkidar is currently finalising the cast.

Meanwhile, veteran actor Saikumar, known for his powerful dialogue delivery and cop roles, including his notable performance in Rangitaranga, has joined the film’s cast in a significant role.

Director Chandrashekar Bandiyappa, who made his debut with Aane Pataaki and followed it with Rathaavara and Taarakaasura, has penned the story for Chowkidar and has handled the screenplay.

Pruthvi Ambaar, typically seen in romantic roles, will showcase his action skills in this family entertainer. The film, produced by Kallahalli Chandrasekhar under the Vidya Shekhar Entertainment banner, is set to release in Kannada, with dubs in multiple languages to reach a wider audience. Sachin Basrur will compose the music, with lyrics by V Nagendra Prasad and Pramod Maravante.