My role in Kailasa Kasidre offers fun-filled entertainment, a contrast to my debut: Ravi

Ravi, who marked his debut with Tarakasura, is all geared up for the release of his second film, Kailasa Kasidre. The film is currently scheduled to hit the screens on March 8.

“Kailasa Kasidre is totally in contrast to my debut. It’s just pure fun-filled entertainment.” says Ravi, who explains the delay in the film’s release, “We faced some issues at the Censor Board, but finally, everything has been sorted out.”

Directed by Nag Venkat, Kailasa Kasidre tells the story of today’s youth. “The film revolves around the protagonist who believes in taking a shortcut to make money and the consequences he faces,” says Ravi.

Billed as an entertaining mix of comedy, sentiments, and love, the film stars Sukanya Girish as the female lead and features Sooraj of Comedy Khiladigalu fame, along with Lokesh, and Akarsh. Produced by Wasiq Alsaad, Kailasa Kasidre has music by Ashic Arun and cinematography by Vinod Rajendran.