It’s the character that defines the hero, not the other way around: Shrestha

Shrestha can be one of the best examples of dreams and aspirations taking flight. A confident and determined actor, Shrestha tries to break the mould of the conventional cinema hero, with every role. Despite his atypical journey, Shrestha, who pursued his dream of becoming an actor, believes that in the art of storytelling, it’s the character that defines the hero and not the other way around.

“If people look closely at the character, they’ll find the hero within,” says Shrestha. Following his character roles in Suri’s Kaddipudi and Vijay Kumar’s Salaga, among other films, he is now all set to test the waters as a lead in Abhi’s Somu Sound Engineer, slated to release this week.

The film, produced by Christopher Kini, also stars Nivishka Patil, Chandana Gowda, and Girish Jatti in principal roles. Somu Sound Engineer, backed by a strong technical team, has Maasthi penning the dialogues, Deepu S Kumar handling the editing, and Charan Raj composing the music.

Shrestha’s backstory is fascinating - a ninth-standard dropout with a background in agriculture. He admits that he had two passions -- cricket and movies. “A shepherd in my native reminded me of an episode of Shivarajkumar’s Jogi, that inspired me to leave my village and come to the city. At the age of 17, I made a move to the city, fueled solely by the determination to become an actor,” he says