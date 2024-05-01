'777 Charlie sets paw prints in Japan

Rakshit Shetty’s multilingual film, 777 Charlie produced by Paramvah Studios is now set to debut in Japan. The film is dubbed in Japanese and will be distributed by Shochiku Films, a leading distribution house in Japan. Directed by Kiranraj K, the heartwarming narrative follows Dharma (Rakshit Shetty), whose life is transformed by the mischievous dog. 777 Charlie tells a tale of companionship and self-discovery that transcends borders.

The film stars Charlie the Labrador alongside an ensemble cast including Sangeetha Sringeri, Raj B Shetty, Danish Sait, and Bobby Simha. Shochiku, a prominent figure in Japanese entertainment since 1895, manages Kabuki theatres and has expanded into film production, standing today as one of Japan’s Big Four film studios. With a rich history of distributing iconic films like Hachi - A Dog’s Tale (2009), Shochiku brings 777 Charlie to Japanese audiences.

The film, which received overwhelming acclaim upon its Indian release, is still trending on Amazon Prime Video and earning praise in Thailand as a dubbed version. Apart from its release in Japan, the film’s dubbing rights have also been secured in other territories like Russia and Latin America, showcasing its growing international appeal. The film’s team eagerly awaits its reception in Japan, aiming to connect with audiences across cultural boundaries with its tale of laughter, emotions, and the enduring bond between humans and their four-legged companions.