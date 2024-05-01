Dheeren R Rajkumar to headline KRG Studios’ next

KRG Studios is all set reintroduce Dheeren Ramkumar, now known as Dheeren R Rajkumar, in their next production. Hailing from the Rajkumar clan, he is the son of Poornima and Ramkumar.

The actor, who made his debut with Shiva 143, is set to collaborate with producers Karthik Gowda and Yogi G Raj for his next. More details about the director and cast will be revealed soon.

The production house, known for backing projects like Rohit Padaki’s Rathnan Prapancha, Vijay Nagendra’s Gurudev Hoysala, and the upcoming Powder by Janardhan Chikkanna, is seeking fresh content and engaging entertainers. Currently, the producers are working on the filming of Uttarakaanda, starring Dhananjay in the lead.