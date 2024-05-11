'Rana Haddu' to release on this date

Prasanna Kumar, popularly known as Jungli Prasanna Kumar, who has played varied roles in over a hundred films, is making his directorial debut with 'Rana Haddu'. Interestingly, the film stars his sons, Shashank and Suraj, in the key roles of the lead and a supporting character, respectively. The makers recently released a song and also announced the film’s release date, which is May 17.

Speaking on the sidelines of the song launch event, Prasanna Kumar, who is also producing the project, mentioned that over the past twenty years, the Kannada film industry has been providing him with sustenance, and he and his family are deeply indebted.

“A few years ago, I suffered a severe injury. During that time, I contemplated a lot. A few days later, I developed a desire to direct a film alongside its production. I shared this with my children, who supported my aspiration. Through 'Rana Haddu', both my children are foraying into the film industry,” says Prasanna Kumar, who also briefed about the plot.

“The story of the film is about how society perceives a person without money. Besides that, all the aspects required by the audience are present in this film.” 'Rana Haddu' has music composed by singer Srinivas and cinematography handled by Giri.