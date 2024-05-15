'Entha Kathe Maaraya' gets direct OTT release

Rakshit Theerthahalli’s 'Entha Kathe Maaraya', which delves into current environmental phenomena, has received a direct OTT release and is now available on platforms like Airtel Xtreme, Hungama Play, etc. The film, screened at the Chennai International Film Festival, highlights the ongoing water crisis and global warming issues in Bangalore.

Rakshit Theerthahalli has based his film on the story of Kadina Nentaru Forests which serve as the primary source of water. A significant aspect of Entha Kathe Maaraya is its depiction of plans to destroy forests like the Western Ghats for drinking water and other projects. The audience is transported to events depicting challenges in the future through the characters and scenes depicted in the film.

Ramakrishna Nigade has produced the film under the Sanchalana Movies banner, and and stars Sudhir SJ, Vedant Subramanya, Sameer Nagard, Sripriya, Ashwin Haasan, Karisubbu, and Keshav Gutthali, among others. The film’s cinematography is by Guruprasad Narnad, music by Hemant Jois.