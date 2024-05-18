Comedy adventure 'Powder' set to hit theatres on July 14

KRG Studios and TVF have teamed up for the comic entertainer 'Powder', which is set to release on July 14. Announced last August, Powder marks the first collaboration between KRG Studios and Arunabh Kumar and Vijay Subramaniam’s TVF. It has already generated a certain curiosity with its title Powder. The newly released teaser hints at a hilarious adventure featuring a group of small-town youngsters with big dreams. Going by the teaser, 'Powder' follows the misadventures of a band of down-on-their-luck youngsters who hatch a scheme to get rich quickly.

However, their ambitious plans are constantly thwarted as they encounter a slew of enemies and frenemies along the way. Central to the chaos is a mysterious substance known as ‘Powder,’ which is high in demand and value. Will they outsmart their adversaries? Will their dreams come true? And what is the true ‘power’ behind the Powder?

Directed by Janardhan Chikkanna, 'Powder' stars Diganth Manchale, Dhanya Ramkumar, Sharmiela Mandre, and Rangyana Raghu. It is produced by Karthik Gowda and Yogi G Raj and presented by Vijay Kiragandur, as well as serves as producer TVF’s debut in Kannada cinema.

Sharing his excitement about the project, Karthik Gowda said, “Our goal is to tell rich, diverse stories that connect with young adults. 'Powder' is our first collaboration, and we believe it stands as a testament to our commitment. We’ve drawn inspiration from iconic youth-oriented comedies like 'Go, Goa, Gone',Delhi Bell, andFukre. With 'Powder', we aim to deliver a laugh-out-loud entertainer for Kannada audiences and young adults everywhere. We look forward to bringing you more fresh and interesting stories in the future.”

The story of the film is written by Deepak Venkateshan and dialogues are by Trilok Trivikram. It also has music by Vasuki Vaibhav and interestingly has a team of cinematographers handling the cinematography.