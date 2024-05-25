Darshan’s 'Devil' scheduled for a Christmas release

Darshan, a prolific actor in Kannada cinema, is known for his commitment to releasing at least two films annually. Accordingly, his eagerly anticipated project, Devil – The Hero, directed by Prakash Veer was slated for an October release. However, an injury has caused a setback for the actor, leading to a temporary halt of the film’s shooting. While the actor is all set to resume filming on June 1, the makers have postponed the film’s release.

With the filming back on track, the makers are now setting their sights on a Christmas release, and Challenging Star Darshan himself has taken to hit social media platforms to confirm the news. Devil – The Hero is now slated for a December release, with Christmas 2024 marked as the new target date. Interestingly, his last film, Kaatera, was also released around the same time in 2023, and it proved to be successful for the actor.

The action entertainer, directed by Tharun Kishore Sudhir under Rockline Productions, hit theatres on December 29 and turned out to be a blockbuster hit at the box office. Now, Darshan, along with the team, is getting ready to replicate the same success in 2024 as well.

Devil has been generating quite a buzz since its announcement. The audio rights of the film have already been sold to the popular music label Saregama South for a whopping price. Devil has Ajaneesh Loknath and Sudhakar S Raj on board as music director and cinematographer. Mahesh Manjrekar will be seen in a prominent role while Rachana Rai is the female lead.