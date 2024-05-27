Agastya takes on multiple responsibilities for his debut titled 'Maarige Daari'

'Maarige Daari', two words that held great significance as a part of the theme song of Raj B Shetty’s Toby has now been chosen as the title for a new film. The film will mark the maiden directorial and acting venture of Agastya.

With the title reveal, the film has come under the spotlight, with the title teaser offering intriguing glimpses into the diverse personas of its protagonist. Although the teaser does not reveal any hints about the storyline, it presents a myriad of the hero’s expressions.

“The teaser of 'Maarige Daari' hints at a heartwarming narrative that will connect with audiences,” explains Agastya, who has taken multiple responsibilities for the film. As the lead actor and director, he has helmed the project, also writing the dialogue and crafting the screenplay to bring his vision to life. Produced under the Radha Films banner, director Agastya promises a fresh storyline packed with captivating elements but keeps the film’s content under wraps.

The film’s cast includes Mahalakshmi as the female lead and Sudhi, Vardhan, Pradeep Poojari, Benaka Nanjappa, and Bala Rajawadi in supporting roles. Cinematography and editing are handled by Jagadish Gowda, while Swamynathan R K is the music composer for the film. With the film’s shoot wrapped up, the team is currently engaged in post-production work, as they aim to release the film in September.