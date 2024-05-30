'Sambhavami Yuge Yuge' to release in June

Director Chethan Chanshekar Shetty’s Sambhavami Yuge Yuge is scheduled to be released on June 21. An announcement was made by the makers alongside the release of a song, a folklore-based track which was unveiled by Lucia fame actor Shruti Hariharan. The music for the song was composed by Puran Shettigar with lyrics penned by Arasu Antare, and vocals lent by singers Nakash and Sparsha.

The film, made under the Rajalakshmi Entertainment banner, revolves around agriculture. This social drama discusses the young generation’s migration to cities after completing their education in search of jobs. This situation concerning the life of farmers and agriculture is expected to be depicted in Sambhavami Yuge Yuge.

Jay Shetty, who plays the lead role, portrays the role of a village head. Nisha Rajput is the female lead while senior actors Bhavya and Sudharani will be seen in pivotal roles. The supporting cast also includes Abhay Puneeth, Ashwin Haasan, and Pramod Shetty. Sambhavami Yuge Yuge has cinematography by Raju Hemmigepura and editing by Ravish Atmaram. The film has four songs and features background score by Prankrin Rakhi.