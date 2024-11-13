'Dasavarenya Sri Vijayadasaru' part 2 launched

Dasavarenya Sri Vijayadasaru Part 2 was officially launched with a traditional muhurat ceremony at a temple on Tuesday. At the event, Vidwan Shri Satyadhyanaacharya unveiled the first scene of the film, and Smt Tejaswini Ananth Kumar performed the camera switch-on. Naresh Kumar and renowned classical singer Prasanna were also part of the event.

Actor-producer Trivikram Joshi, who is backing the project under the banner of SPJ Movies, shared, "I am playing the role of Vijayadasaru in the film. The first instalment of Dasavarenya Sri Vijayadasaru was well-received by all, and the second part is being launched during the Aradhana period of Vijayadasaru."

He added, "Director Madhusudhan Havaldar brought me into this project, which is set to feature about ten films based on the life of the Haridasas. He was my mentor, and I recently discussed making a film about him with the wife of the late politician Ananth Kumar."

The team announced the official commencement of the film and ensured that it would be ready in the next four months. Filming will take place in locations such as Hampi, Anegundi, and Srirangapatna.

The film will feature nine songs, and the screenplay and dialogues have been written by JM Prahlad. The star cast includes Trivikram Joshi, Prabhjanan Deshpande, Sharath Joshi, and Srilatha Bagewadi.