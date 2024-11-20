‘I developed Anshu's story while dealing with anxiety’

Channa Keshava, a filmmaking graduate with over 15 short films and experience as an associate director, takes a bold step forward with his first independent feature, Anshu. Produced by Grahana LLP and backed by Ratan Gangadhar, Sampath Shivashankar, and Krithi Nanayya, the film, starring Nisha Ravikrishnan among a few other actors, is set to release this week. Keshava describes Anshu as a unique psychological thriller, blending mind-bending elements with surreal, psychedelic layers. “The plot explores complex psychological themes where anxiety, trauma, and isolation twist reality,” he explains.

The film centres on two women facing psychological struggles. One is an independent woman trapped by family expectations, her dreams deferred. “Our generation still holds onto outdated mindsets,” Keshava says, highlighting the societal pressures limiting women’s freedom. Meanwhile, the film’s protagonist, Anshu, is kidnapped, leading another woman—already battling her anxieties—to summon the strength to rescue her. As the story unfolds, both women confront not only their captors but also their inner demons.

Keshava conceived Anshu during the pandemic lockdown, a time when his anxiety surfaced. “It was during the lockdown that I started having my own anxiety issues,” he admits. His research into psychological confinement, particularly the toll it takes on women in domestic roles, shifted the story from a reflection of the pandemic to a deeper exploration of mental prisons. Initially, Keshava’s story was about the lockdown, but after losing interest from friends, he shifted the focus to the psychological aspects of isolation.

The result is a layered thriller that challenges societal norms and sheds light on the invisible struggles many women face. Keshava concludes, “Anshu is about self-liberation, breaking generational chains, and the psychological strength needed to overcome both external and internal captivity.”