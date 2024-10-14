Real-life couple to light up the silver screen with Sangeetha Santhosha

Sangeetha Santhosha, directed by Siddu S, promises to deliver a unique cinematic experience, featuring real-life couple Arnav Vinyaas and Rani Warad, who bring their authentic chemistry from their lives as an on-screen couple. Following the film’s completion of production, the trailer was recently unveiled by Chandrasekhara Shivaradhya Swamiji.

Cleared with a ‘U’ certificate, Sangeetha Santhosha is described by Siddu as a labour of love conceived during the lockdown. “This dream project, written during those challenging times, has come to life thanks to the support of the entire team,” he noted while speaking at the trailer launch event. “It combines elements of love, comedy, and suspense, offering a complete package for the audience.”

This film marks Siddu’s third venture in the industry, following Hombanna and Premam. Lead actor Arnav Vinyaas expressed his enthusiasm, saying, “In this film, I play a businessman, and it’s special to share the screen with my wife, Rani Warad.” Rani echoed his sentiments, stating, “It’s an opportunity to portray a couple that mirrors our real-life relationship.”

The trailer launch was attended by personalities like Lahari Velu. During the unveiling, Siddu emphasised the importance of a solid foundation for a successful film: “A film like Sangeetha Santhosha needs four pillars: preparation, acting, media support to reach the audience, and, most importantly, the viewers’ love. If any of these pillars falter, the film cannot stand.”

Actor Nakshatra shared insights into her role, which introduces conflict between the lead couple. Lokesh Surya, known from Comedy Khiladigalu, also spoke about his role and mentioned the enjoyable atmosphere on set.