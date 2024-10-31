Singer Jaskaran set for another hit with ‘Hudukutha Hode’

Jaskaran, a contestant from the popular reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, saw his popularity soar after the success of ‘Dwapara’ track from Krishnam Prayana Sakhi, which garnered over 59 million views on YouTube, and still doing well on chart buster, showcasing his ability to connect with audiences.

He is back in the spotlight with another track, ‘Hudukutha Hode’, for the Kannada film Aaram Aravinda Swamy. He aims to build on that momentum and deliver another potential chart-topping hit in collaboration with music director Arjun Janya.

Directed by Abhishek Shetty, the track is written by Anup Ramaswamy and features the lead cast, including Anissh and Milana Nagaraj, who will share the screen for the first time. The film also stars Achyuth Kumar and Hrithika Srinivas, among others. This project marks Abhishek Shetty’s third directorial venture. It is produced by Shreekanth Prasanna and Prashant Reddy, with cinematography by YVB Shiva Sagar. Aaram Aravinda Swamy aims to offer a refreshing twist on the romance genre and is set to hit theaters on November 22.