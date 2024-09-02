Ravishankar’s 'Subrahmanyaa' starring Advay will be a socio-fantasy adventure

Noted actor and dubbing artist P Ravishankar is back in the spotlight with his directorial venture, Subrahmanyaa, which stars his son Advay. Produced by Thirumal Reddy and Anil Kadiyala under SG Movie Creations, following their earlier success with Guna 369, this film delves into the socio-fantasy adventure genre. The film is presented by Smt Praveena Kadiyala and Smt Ramalakshmi.

The excitement around the film was recently fueled by the release of its pre-look poster. This poster gives a peek into the world of Subrahmanyaa, featuring Advay as the protagonist holding a flambeau and looking into a mysterious realm. The lush, detailed settings and artwork hint at the film’s elaborate production design, creating considerable buzz.

Subrahmanyaa is being shot on a grand scale with a high budget, promising an adventurous thrill with impressive visuals. Directed to provide an engaging experience, the film is expected to transcend regional and language barriers.

Currently, sixty per cent of the film’s production is complete, with post-production work underway. VFX and CGI are being handled at top studios across Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, and Chennai.

On the technical front, Subrahmanyaa features music by Ravi Basrur, known for his work on KGF and Salaar, cinematography by Vignesh Raj, editing by Vijay M Kumar, and production design by Ullas Hydur.

The film is set for a pan-India release in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi.