'Rummy Aata' unveils trailer, announces release date

Once a hobby, online gaming can quickly spiral into addiction, with some players losing their homes and ruining their lives, especially with games like rummy. While the game offers the allure of potential wins, the reality is often a harsh mix of highs and lows. The glamorisation of rummy by film stars has only amplified the risks, leading many down a treacherous path to financial ruin.

Written and directed by Umar Shariff, Rummy Aata sheds light on the problems and deceptions associated with addiction to the game. More specifically, the film highlights the message of not succumbing to the online game craze. The film’s recently released trailer itself draws attention to the aforementioned. Umesh Banakar, the President of the Film Producers’ Association, along with producers Ramesh Yadav and Hanumesh Patil, were present at the trailer launch.

Umesh praised Shariff for addressing such a subject and urged audiences to be aware of their children’s activities through such films.

Produced under the Eight Angels banner, the film features cinematography by Kartik S, dialogues and lyrics by Umar Shariff, Prabhu SR music, and Ameer action sequences. Rummy Aata is set to release on September 20 through Neralu Media and Likith Films.

The cast includes lead actors Raghav Surya and Syed Irfan, along with Vinya Shetty, Sneha Rao, Abhi Gowda, Srikar, Roshan Srinivas, Pawan Lingayya, Girish, Mohan, and others.