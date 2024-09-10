Shivakumar M Shettahalli to make directorial debut with 'Survey Number 45'

Shivakumar M Shettahalli, who has previously written lyrics for many devotional songs, is making his directorial debut with Survey Number 45. He has taken on multiple roles in the film, including screenplay writer and lyricist for three songs.

The filming for Survey Number 45 is currently underway. Planned to be shot in locations like Mysore, Hassan, and Mandya the film is set in a rural area where government-assigned agricultural land, identified with its survey number, serves as the backdrop for a farmer facing various challenges.

The film blends real-life struggles with imaginative elements, illustrating how the right choices lead to success, while poor decisions result in trouble. It carries a clear message: “Choose goodness and it will come; choose wrong, and misfortune follows.”

Produced by the Varanadi Cine banner, the film stars Comedy Kiladigalu actor Santosh and Reeya Bhaskar Gowda in lead roles. Muni, Jagadish Koppa, Sanjay Patil, Maithri, Prakash Banalu, Teju Mysore, Suresh Kolar, and Rangaraju Hulidurga round out the film's supporting cast. The technical crew of Survey Number 45 comprises dialogue writer Chakri Kirisave, music composer Vishal Alap, and cinematographer Deepak Kumar.