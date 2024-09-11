'Firefly' to revolve around Vicky’s melancholic quest

Firefly, produced by Niveditha Shivarajkumar, daughter of Shivarajkumar, features Vamshi stepping into the limelight as the lead actor and the film’s director, marking a notable debut. The film recently wrapped filming and is currently in post-production. The makers unveiled the film's teaser on Monday.

This teaser offers a glimpse into the life of Vicky, an unconventional character who is an award-winning math teacher with a life meticulously divided into schedules. As the story unfolds, we follow Vicky’s journey as he strives to overcome his loneliness and find his place in the world. The teaser hints at a film that is quirky, entertaining, and emotionally engaging, with a narrative that delves into both humour and melancholy.

The teaser showcases strong production values and technical excellence. The vibrant colour palette, creative framing, music, and innovative staging all contribute to its visual appeal, perfectly setting the tone for the unfolding narrative. The cast of Firefly includes familiar faces such as Rachana Inder, Achyut Kumar, Sudharani, Sheetal Shetty, Moogu Suresh, Chitkala Biradar, and Sihi Kahi Chandru, among others.

The film's technical crew comprises Abhilash Kalathi as DOP, Varadaraj Kamath as art director, Raghu Niduvalli as the dialogue writer, Charan Raj as music composer, and Suresh Arumugam as editor. The film is aiming for a Deepavali release.