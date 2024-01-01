Home Entertainment Kannada

'Online Madve...' obtains U/A, plans January release

Team Online Maduve...

By Express News Service

Actors and social media sensations Jagapathi and Sushmitha are teaming up for Vempalli Bawaji’s directorial venture titled Online Maduve Online Shobana. The film has been certified U/A and will be hitting theatres this month. Produced by Apsara Movies, the film carries a comedic storyline that revolves around a young couple associated with an online app.

Director Vempalli Bawaji, who has also written the story, said, “The film is a complete entertainer with a captivating storyline. When I was searching for the perfect pair for this film, I found Jagapathi and Sushmitha, who had become quite famous on social media and through their reality shows. The connection between today’s youth and social media is a theme highlighted at length in this film.”

Alongside Jagapathi and Sushmitha, Online Maduve Online Shobana stars Sirunde Raghuram, Gajendra, Raghavi, and anchor Dayananda among others in pivotal roles. While Balu has handled the cinematography, the film has Alex taking care of the background score.

