‘Rangayana Raghu’s character is an important layer of Just Pass’

By Express News Service

We previously reported about Just Pass, starring Shri Mahadev and directed by KM Raghunath, getting ready for an early 2024 release. The film marks Rangayana Raghu’s first time playing a principal in a film. The makers have now unveiled the senior actor’s first look from the film, and shared a few details about the character. “Rangayana Raghu’s role is a mix of youth and wisdom. He’s the lifeline for those who just passed out of his education establishment,” mentions the director. The film also stars Prakash Thuminadu, Sadhu Kokila, Govinde Gowda, Deepak Rai, and Danappa in the cast.

“If the story is the backbone of the movie, Rangu Raghu’s role adds another layer of weight. His presence shaped the story, and he perfectly fits into the tailor-made character. He is someone, who thinks deeply about society. His personality is simple, a man with a modest lifestyle. Throughout the entire film, he wears the same footwear. His character has more unique aspects,” explains the director. Produced by KV Shashidhar under the Rays Entertainment banner, Just Pass has Harshavardhan Raj in charge of the music, and Sujay Kumar taking on cinematography.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

We previously reported about Just Pass, starring Shri Mahadev and directed by KM Raghunath, getting ready for an early 2024 release. The film marks Rangayana Raghu’s first time playing a principal in a film. The makers have now unveiled the senior actor’s first look from the film, and shared a few details about the character. “Rangayana Raghu’s role is a mix of youth and wisdom. He’s the lifeline for those who just passed out of his education establishment,” mentions the director. The film also stars Prakash Thuminadu, Sadhu Kokila, Govinde Gowda, Deepak Rai, and Danappa in the cast. “If the story is the backbone of the movie, Rangu Raghu’s role adds another layer of weight. His presence shaped the story, and he perfectly fits into the tailor-made character. He is someone, who thinks deeply about society. His personality is simple, a man with a modest lifestyle. Throughout the entire film, he wears the same footwear. His character has more unique aspects,” explains the director. Produced by KV Shashidhar under the Rays Entertainment banner, Just Pass has Harshavardhan Raj in charge of the music, and Sujay Kumar taking on cinematography. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsAppgoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });