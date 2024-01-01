Home Entertainment Kannada

The ‘Warning Song’ from the Bachelor Party is aimed at married men

Published: 01st January 2024

By Express News Service

The teaser of Bachelor Party, which is gearing up for a Republic Day release, was recently unveiled by the makers. Backed by Rakshit Shetty, the youth comedy has been raising the hype right from the teaser, and the makers have shifted promotions to the next gear by launching the first single just in time for the New Year.

Titled Warning Song, this peppy number from the Bachelor Party is about people wanting to get married and caters to the promise of being a fun film. The song’s chorus, “Byadavo magane nooru tharada scamuu maduve...” is sung by Vijay Prakash. With music by Arjun Ramu, and lyrics by Abhijit Mahesh and Veeresh Shivamurthy, Warning Song has choreography by Bhushan.

Abhi, a writer in films featuring Rakshit Shetty and Rishab Shetty, turns director with Bachelor Party, which stars Digant, Loose Mada Yogi, and Achyuth Kumar in prominent roles. The film was shot in locations like Bangkok and Pattaya.Bachelor Party, set for a January 26 release, is produced by Rakshit Shetty and Amit Gupta under the Paramvah Studios banner, with Aravind Kashyap handling the cinematography.

