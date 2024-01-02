Home Entertainment Kannada

Aravind Iyer, Siri Ravikumar team up for Arvind Sastry's Bisi-Bisi Ice-Cream

Arvind Sastry not only directs but has also penned the story and edited the film. Boiled Beans presents the movie, produced by Akshara Bharadwaj, who also contributes to costume design.

Arvind Sastry, Aravind Iyer and Siri Ravikumar.

By Express News Service

Arvind Sastry, known for directing Kahi (2016), which won a State award for its original screenplay, and Alidu Ulidavaru (2019), is now helming a crime comedy romance titled Bisi-Bisi Ice-Cream.

The movie stars Aravind Iyer as a cab driver, Siri Ravikumar as the female lead, and Gopalkrishna Deshpande in a pivotal role. The storyline follows a mysterious woman who enters the life of a depressed, heartbroken, lovelorn, and ailing cab driver, becoming both a cure for his miseries and the start of many adventures. The makers have finished shooting and just started post-production.

