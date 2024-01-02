Home Entertainment Kannada

'Case of Kondana' sets a release date

Published: 02nd January 2024

A still from the film

By Express News Service

Case of Kondanda, director Deviprasad Shetty’s second collaboration with actor Vijay Raghavendra, is set to hit theatres on January 26. The makers made this official announcement while releasing a still featuring the actor alongside Bhavana. This is Bhavana’s second film with VIjay after Tharun Kishore Sudhir’s Chowka. The screenplay is co-written by Deviprasad Shetty and Satvik Hebbar.

The film, set in Bengaluru, begins with three stories that eventually converge, teasing the connections between them. “Eighty percent of the film is set during one night at a fictional place named Kondana in Bengaluru.

The events of that night, taking place in this mythical setting, promise answers to many questions,” says the director, adding, “Vijay Raghavendra appears in a never-before-seen role portraying emotions, crime, action, and engaging the audience in this narrative.”

Case of Kondana, which has a hyperlink narrative, also stars Khushi Ravi and Rangayana Raghu among others in pivotal roles. The film has music by Gagan Baderiya, cinematography by Vishwanath Rao, and art direction by Bhavani Shankar.

Case of Kondanda

