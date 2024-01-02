Kichcha Sudeep’s Max gets into the final phase of shooting

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Kichcha Sudeep's highly anticipated multilingual project, Max, which marks Vijay Karthikeyan's directorial debut has entered its final shooting phase. The film is set to be wrapped up with the climax portions resuming today in Chennai.

The makers have planned a high-octane stunt sequence choreographed by Chethan D Souza, and the team aims to complete the shoot by February 10. With Sudeep leading Max, the film has Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, reuniting with Sudeep after Manikya. The film also stars Samyuktha Hornad, Sukratha Wagle, and Anirudh Bhat.

Max, produced by Kalaippuli S Thanu's V Creations, has Shivakumar as the art director, Ajaneesh B Loknath as the music director, and Shekar Chandra as the cinematographer. Sources hint at an April 2024 theatrical release, with ongoing post-production work and the dubbing status.

While hosting 'Bigg Boss Season 10,' Sudeep has a film with Tamil director Cheran. Srinidhi Shetty of KGF fame joins Sudeep in this upcoming venture, slated to begin production this year.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Kichcha Sudeep's highly anticipated multilingual project, Max, which marks Vijay Karthikeyan's directorial debut has entered its final shooting phase. The film is set to be wrapped up with the climax portions resuming today in Chennai. The makers have planned a high-octane stunt sequence choreographed by Chethan D Souza, and the team aims to complete the shoot by February 10. With Sudeep leading Max, the film has Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, reuniting with Sudeep after Manikya. The film also stars Samyuktha Hornad, Sukratha Wagle, and Anirudh Bhat. Max, produced by Kalaippuli S Thanu's V Creations, has Shivakumar as the art director, Ajaneesh B Loknath as the music director, and Shekar Chandra as the cinematographer. Sources hint at an April 2024 theatrical release, with ongoing post-production work and the dubbing status.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); While hosting 'Bigg Boss Season 10,' Sudeep has a film with Tamil director Cheran. Srinidhi Shetty of KGF fame joins Sudeep in this upcoming venture, slated to begin production this year. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp