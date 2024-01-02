Sanju Weds Geetha 2 is more splendid than the previous one: Director Nagashekar

By Express News Service

Director Nagashekar, who commenced shooting for Sanju Weds Geetha 2 four months ago, travelled recently to Switzerland along with the team, where they shot the crucial portions and two songs in the stunning backdrop of picturesque landscapes.

These numbers will most likely feature in the second half of the romantic drama. Reflecting on his experience shooting in the Alps for Sanju Weds Geetha 2, Nagashekar shares, “The film appears more splendid and grand compared to the previous one.” He also praised lead actors, Srinagar Kitty and Rachita Ram, stating that both have perfected their respective characters.

While Kitty shared a few words about the film, actor Rachita Ram highlighted the multifaceted nature of her role as Geetha and acknowledged the blend of joy and challenges brought by the film. “We shot during the winter season. No matter what Nagashekar does, he plans it meticulously. Nature also supported us greatly. The two songs we shot there have turned out exceptionally well, and Satya Hegde has impeccably captured it,” added the actor.

The film, produced by Chalapathy Kumar in collaboration with Nagashekar Movies, Pavithra International Movies, and Mahaanandi Creations, features Sadhu Kokila and Rangayana Raghu in special roles. Sridhar V Sambhram has composed the music for the film. The team is set to resume shooting in Mumbai and Hyderabad soon. The team plans to release Sanju Weds Geetha 2 on April 1.

