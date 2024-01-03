I choose stories that honour women, respect culture, and give profit: Darshan

By Express News Service

Challenging Star Darshan and his team, including director Tharun Kishore Sudhir, producer Rockline Venkatesh, the cast, and technicians, are basking in the success of their recent release, Kaatera. Although producer Rockline Venkatesh has not disclosed the exact box office figures, the film’s popularity, demand from theatres, numerous shows, and audience appreciation of the film indicate it may have crossed the ₹50 crore mark since its release on December 29.

Kaatera is a commercial entertainer delving into the agricultural crisis, exploring the challenges faced by farmers and caste issues. The film received praise for its content-driven storyline, with audiences particularly appreciating Darshan’s performance, which garnered significant attention.

During a media interaction, Darshan addressed comparisons between his portrayal of the mythological character Hiranyakashipu in Kaatera and Dr. Rajkumar’s performance in Bhakta Prahlada. He humbly requested not to compare his acting with the legendary Dr. Rajkumar’s, emphasising that he could never match even a fraction of the late actor’s greatness.

When asked if his role in Kaatera satisfied the mass hero and performer in him, Darshan responded, “Just as one doesn’t stop at breakfast but completes a day with lunch and dinner, there’s always a desire to grow as an artist. While watching other actors perform, you feel both envious and delighted.”

Darshan highlighted the importance of success in the Kannada film industry, stating, “Success doesn’t merely elevate a single time like us but opens doors for numerous other films awaiting financing and encourages theatre owners to screen more Kannada films.” He adds, “Success isn’t solely about personal remuneration but it must be something that uplifts the entire industry. Teamwork is the foundation for cinema, it’s not a one-man show.”

Responding to a question about whether he aims for awards through his work, Darshan highlighted his focus on entertaining audiences through commercial movies. He expressed that the love and success received for Kaatera mean more to him than winning an Oscar. He emphasised that if he sought awards, he would choose non-commercial films to showcase his talent.

Addressing those engaged in piracy at the event, he said, “Some are pirating the film. I really wish they are well aware of the risk involved. Please refrain from contributing to this in any form. Sharing a pirated copy or making reels of the scenes on social media isn’t commendable. Moreover, viewing a theatrical visual extravaganza on a mobile device isn’t even a gratifying experience.”

He stressed, “Kindly refrain from pirating. Show support for Kannada cinema. We haven’t ventured into other languages. This film belongs to our locale, our Kannada industry. The duplicates are all around us. Please abstain from pirating or making reels. If you get caught and imprisoned, it’s a final goodbye, see you later!”

Darshan went on to share his criteria for selecting projects. “I look for stories that don’t disparage women, respect cultural values, and provide good returns to the producers.” The team chose to release Kaatera exclusively in Kannada, deviating from the trend of multilingual releases. While Rockline Venkatesh hinted at potential dubbed releases in Telugu and Tamil, Darshan explained the difficulties in justifying stories across different cultures, advocating for authenticity in storytelling.

Tharun Kishore, the director of Kaatera, agreed, highlighting the audience’s preference for culturally native themes represented by filmmakers with a deep understanding of those cultures. The team also revealed plans for the overseas release of Kaatera in the Gulf, the United States, Europe, and Canada. To begin with, a special screening in Dubai is arranged, on January 7, with further releases slated for other countries. Censorship and Arabic subtitles are underway for releases in specific regions.

Present at the media interaction were Jadeshaa K Hampi, co-writer of Kaatera, dialogue writer Maasthi, and actors Avinash, Shruti, Kumar Govind, cinematographer, Sudhakar S Raj, and music composer, Harikrishna, among others.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Challenging Star Darshan and his team, including director Tharun Kishore Sudhir, producer Rockline Venkatesh, the cast, and technicians, are basking in the success of their recent release, Kaatera. Although producer Rockline Venkatesh has not disclosed the exact box office figures, the film’s popularity, demand from theatres, numerous shows, and audience appreciation of the film indicate it may have crossed the ₹50 crore mark since its release on December 29. Kaatera is a commercial entertainer delving into the agricultural crisis, exploring the challenges faced by farmers and caste issues. The film received praise for its content-driven storyline, with audiences particularly appreciating Darshan’s performance, which garnered significant attention. During a media interaction, Darshan addressed comparisons between his portrayal of the mythological character Hiranyakashipu in Kaatera and Dr. Rajkumar’s performance in Bhakta Prahlada. He humbly requested not to compare his acting with the legendary Dr. Rajkumar’s, emphasising that he could never match even a fraction of the late actor’s greatness.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); When asked if his role in Kaatera satisfied the mass hero and performer in him, Darshan responded, “Just as one doesn’t stop at breakfast but completes a day with lunch and dinner, there’s always a desire to grow as an artist. While watching other actors perform, you feel both envious and delighted.” Darshan highlighted the importance of success in the Kannada film industry, stating, “Success doesn’t merely elevate a single time like us but opens doors for numerous other films awaiting financing and encourages theatre owners to screen more Kannada films.” He adds, “Success isn’t solely about personal remuneration but it must be something that uplifts the entire industry. Teamwork is the foundation for cinema, it’s not a one-man show.” Responding to a question about whether he aims for awards through his work, Darshan highlighted his focus on entertaining audiences through commercial movies. He expressed that the love and success received for Kaatera mean more to him than winning an Oscar. He emphasised that if he sought awards, he would choose non-commercial films to showcase his talent. Addressing those engaged in piracy at the event, he said, “Some are pirating the film. I really wish they are well aware of the risk involved. Please refrain from contributing to this in any form. Sharing a pirated copy or making reels of the scenes on social media isn’t commendable. Moreover, viewing a theatrical visual extravaganza on a mobile device isn’t even a gratifying experience.” He stressed, “Kindly refrain from pirating. Show support for Kannada cinema. We haven’t ventured into other languages. This film belongs to our locale, our Kannada industry. The duplicates are all around us. Please abstain from pirating or making reels. If you get caught and imprisoned, it’s a final goodbye, see you later!” Darshan went on to share his criteria for selecting projects. “I look for stories that don’t disparage women, respect cultural values, and provide good returns to the producers.” The team chose to release Kaatera exclusively in Kannada, deviating from the trend of multilingual releases. While Rockline Venkatesh hinted at potential dubbed releases in Telugu and Tamil, Darshan explained the difficulties in justifying stories across different cultures, advocating for authenticity in storytelling. Tharun Kishore, the director of Kaatera, agreed, highlighting the audience’s preference for culturally native themes represented by filmmakers with a deep understanding of those cultures. The team also revealed plans for the overseas release of Kaatera in the Gulf, the United States, Europe, and Canada. To begin with, a special screening in Dubai is arranged, on January 7, with further releases slated for other countries. Censorship and Arabic subtitles are underway for releases in specific regions. Present at the media interaction were Jadeshaa K Hampi, co-writer of Kaatera, dialogue writer Maasthi, and actors Avinash, Shruti, Kumar Govind, cinematographer, Sudhakar S Raj, and music composer, Harikrishna, among others. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp