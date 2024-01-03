Upendra asks audience to decipher teaser launch date

By Express News Service

Upendra, return to direction with UI, has been generating the right kind of buzz for the movie. His recent teaser, purely filled with audio, sans the visuals, stirred conversations. Meanwhile, the creative filmmaker has begun the new year by giving the audience a puzzle, challenging them to decode the teaser launch date to win event passes. While many guessed 8th January, an official confirmation is due on Wednesday.

In his previous interview with CE, Upendra described UI as an ambitious cinematic venture with top-notch technology. The film, set to be a nationwide adventure, boasts striking graphics. Upendra shared they’re working with four studios, waiting to unveil visuals when they’re perfected.

UI has Upendra directing and starring as the lead, the film is produced by G Manoharan under Lahari Films and K P Sreekanth’s Venus Entertainers. Naveen Manohar, the co-producer, also manages VFX. Reeshma Nanaiah and Murali Sharma play crucial roles in the film. Composer Ajaneesh B Loknath and Upendra are collaborating together for the first time for UI.

The film is in the post-production stage with dubbing works for various other languages, including Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu in full swing eyeing an early 2024 release.



