First single from Lohit H’s Mafia out

By Express News Service

Lohit H’s Mafia, starring Prajwal Devaraj, gears up for release and its first single is dropping soon. The love track Tumbaane Kelarare hinde biddu features Prajwal and Aditi Prabhudeva, with lyrics by Pramod Maravante (known for (Kantara), music by Anoop Seelin, vocals by Haricharan, and choreography by Murali Master.

The action thriller, produced by Kumar B for Bengaluru Films Banner, marks Prajwal’s 35th film and has his father Devaraj in a significant role. Alongside Prajwal, the film stars Sadhukokila, Shine Shetty, Vijay Chendoor, and Vasuki Vaibhav. With S Pandikumar handling cinematography, the film is said to be a gripping tale.

Prajwal Devaraj’s lineup includes Gana, Cheetah, and the upcoming ‘Karavalli’ directed by Gurudatha Ganiga.t

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Lohit H’s Mafia, starring Prajwal Devaraj, gears up for release and its first single is dropping soon. The love track Tumbaane Kelarare hinde biddu features Prajwal and Aditi Prabhudeva, with lyrics by Pramod Maravante (known for (Kantara), music by Anoop Seelin, vocals by Haricharan, and choreography by Murali Master. The action thriller, produced by Kumar B for Bengaluru Films Banner, marks Prajwal’s 35th film and has his father Devaraj in a significant role. Alongside Prajwal, the film stars Sadhukokila, Shine Shetty, Vijay Chendoor, and Vasuki Vaibhav. With S Pandikumar handling cinematography, the film is said to be a gripping tale. Prajwal Devaraj’s lineup includes Gana, Cheetah, and the upcoming ‘Karavalli’ directed by Gurudatha Ganiga.tgoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp