Rangasamudra was possible because of Rangayana Raghu: Rajkumar Aski  

By Express News Service

Rangasamudra, directed by Rajkumar Aski is gearing up for release and Raghavendra Rajkumar unveiled the film’s trailer on Wednesday. The film, which has Rangaayana Raghu playing a significant role, is set to hit screens on January 12 and it will be the only Kannada film, to be out this Sankranti.

Raghavendra Rajkumar expressed his gratitude and commended the directors who selected such a theme. He praised Rangayana Raghu’s impressive performance in the lead role and expressed his joy in being part of such a film. He wished for the film’s success and mentioned his continued collaboration with the team.

A still from the film

“I loved Rajkumar Aski’s narration, and agreed to do it immediately,” mentioned the actor. The shooting for this film took place in delightful locations in Karnataka and Maharashtra. “Puneeth Rajkumar was supposed to act in this film in a guest role, but it didn’t materialise. Now, Raghavendra Rajkumar is essaying a special character in the same film, set for release on January 12,” says the director.

Rangasamudra translates to ‘Ocean of Colour.’ “When the story was presented to the producer Hoysala Konanur, he mentioned that if Rangaayana Raghu had not accepted the lead role, the film wouldn’t have been this good. He expressed his desire to cast Raghavendra Rajkumar in this role to the director, who granted his wish, bringing the aspiration to reality,” mentioned Rajkumar.

The film features five songs written by Vageesh Channagiri. Kailash Kher, Vijay Prasad, Keeravaani, Sanchit Hegde, and director have sung in the film. The film’s music is composed by Desi Mohan with dance sequences choreographed by Dhanu Master.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Rangasamudra, directed by Rajkumar Aski is gearing up for release and Raghavendra Rajkumar unveiled the film’s trailer on Wednesday. The film, which has Rangaayana Raghu playing a significant role, is set to hit screens on January 12 and it will be the only Kannada film, to be out this Sankranti. Raghavendra Rajkumar expressed his gratitude and commended the directors who selected such a theme. He praised Rangayana Raghu’s impressive performance in the lead role and expressed his joy in being part of such a film. He wished for the film’s success and mentioned his continued collaboration with the team. A still from the film“I loved Rajkumar Aski’s narration, and agreed to do it immediately,” mentioned the actor. The shooting for this film took place in delightful locations in Karnataka and Maharashtra. “Puneeth Rajkumar was supposed to act in this film in a guest role, but it didn’t materialise. Now, Raghavendra Rajkumar is essaying a special character in the same film, set for release on January 12,” says the director.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Rangasamudra translates to ‘Ocean of Colour.’ “When the story was presented to the producer Hoysala Konanur, he mentioned that if Rangaayana Raghu had not accepted the lead role, the film wouldn’t have been this good. He expressed his desire to cast Raghavendra Rajkumar in this role to the director, who granted his wish, bringing the aspiration to reality,” mentioned Rajkumar. The film features five songs written by Vageesh Channagiri. Kailash Kher, Vijay Prasad, Keeravaani, Sanchit Hegde, and director have sung in the film. The film’s music is composed by Desi Mohan with dance sequences choreographed by Dhanu Master. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp