Vijay Sethupathi to join the world of Prem’s KD?

Director Prem’s film KD-The Devil, starring Dhruva Sarja, is currently in production. Recently, the team released a New Year’s teaser from the set, generating excitement on social media, announcing that the multilingual film is slated for a worldwide grand release in 2024.

Vijay Sethupathi

This collaboration marks Prem’s first project with Dhruva Sarja and KVN Productions and has created quite a buzz due to its star-studded cast. The film features Ravichandran and Ramesh Aravind in pivotal roles and marks Shilpa Shetty’s return to Kannada cinema. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt in his debut role in Kannada.

Now, the latest speculation involves Vijay Sethupathi joining the world of KD. Rumours suggest he might play a part in the climax of KD Part 1 and potentially take the lead in Part 2. Director Prem, known for his diverse casting choices, met with Vijay Sethupathi, who even lent his voice to the Tamil version of the first look teaser, which was launched grandly.

While this potential addition would undoubtedly elevate the cast, an official confirmation is awaited from the team. Arjun Janya is composing the music for KD, while William David and Srinivas P Prabhu handle cinematography and editing, respectively.

