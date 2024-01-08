Shooting for Salaar Part 2 to resume in March  

By Express News Service

Team Salaar is currently riding high on the success of the Prashanth Neel directorial headlined by Prabhas. The film is said to have crossed the 700-crore mark at the worldwide box office. Considering Hombale Films and Prashanth have planned Salaar as a duology, there are a lot of speculations about when the second part will go on floors. Our sources close to the makers revealed that the shooting of the second part will begin in March.

Set in the fictional dystopian city-state of Khansaar, the film follows the friendship between Deva (Prabhas) and Varadha (Prithviraj), the crown prince of Khansaar. When a coup is planned by his father’s ministers and his relatives, Varadha enlists Deva’s help to become Khansaar’s undisputed ruler. With the primary players having different agendas, the stage is set for the ultimate showdown in Part 2. Apart from Prabhas and Prithviraj, the film also stars Jagapathi Babu, Shruti Haasan, and Pramod.

Hombale Films have an impressive lineup of projects including Yuvarajkumar’s debut, Yuva directed by Santhosh Ananddram, Raghu Thata in Tamil, and Sriimurali’s Bagheera directed by Dr Suri. This apart, they have the highly anticipated Kantara: Chapter 1 also going on floors, which will undoubtedly be one of the biggest releases this year.

