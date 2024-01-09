'The Rulers' to provide glimpse into real events and societal dynamics

By Express News Service

The teaser of 'The Rulers' was recently released to much attention. Based on the glimpse, 'The Rulers' depicts real events, possibly inspired by incidents in the Kolar district. It seems to explore the power and strength bestowed upon Indian consciousness by the Constitution.

Whether reflecting forgotten humanity amidst conflicts between upper and lower communities or advocating equality through its narrative, the movie is expected to showcase a spectrum of power.

Explaining the reason behind fixing the title, director Udhay Bhaskar says, “Even in this digital era, the issue of caste has a prominent space, and this movie would explore the repercussions of this and its impact on society. It tells a story that advocates the immediate need for social equality.”

The Rulers, backed by Ashwath Balagere’s MNM Movies, stars newcomers Vishal, Rithika Goud, Pathan Khwaja, and Punith in pivotal roles. Written by KM Sandesh, 'The Rulers' will have music by Karuna.

