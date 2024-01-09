Upendra's 'World of UI': Championing the Significance of 'I' in Society! 

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Celebrated director Upendra, revered for his visionary expertise, has resurfaced with the captivating first glimpse of his latest creation, World of UI. The grand launch witnessed stars like Shivarajkumar and distinguished Telugu producer Allu Aravind, while the poster was digitally unveiled by Sudeep, marking the start of the promotions of the highly awaited release.

World of UI ventures into a sweeping narrative, exploring global themes for a profoundly evocative cinematic journey. The first-look teaser, a harbinger of immense anticipation, offers a glimpse into a visually striking universe crafted by Upendra. Embracing the enigmatic tagline In the world of UI, not AI, it teases a surreal world teeming with human conflict: rulers, wars, captivity, hunger, and pain.

A still from the film

Amidst this backdrop emerges a mythical figure garbed in black robes, mounted upon a dark horse crowned with horns, brandishing a sword of justice, seemingly poised to liberate the oppressed from merciless tyrants. Yet, appearances may deceive, leaving room for deeper layers of this narrative.

Upendra once again leads with foresight, offering a peek into a grander vision of the UI world, capturing societal essence for all to witness. Upendra’s World of UI encapsulates a simple yet thought-provoking philosophy reflecting society. The clip has drawn significant attention, sparking audience interest with its distinct concept, surpassing millions of views within hours of its release.

Allu Aravind, unveiling UI’s first-look teaser, praised Bengaluru’s unique trait: its multilingual community. He lauded the city as the only place globally where people comprehend various languages effortlessly—Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and English—making it a hub for world cinema appreciation. Expressing reverence, he acknowledged his deep bond with Dr Rajkumar’s family.

Aravind also announced a grand release for UI in Telugu-speaking states. With a release across eight Indian languages, he marvelled at the visual spectacle, admitting excitement over revealing just two minutes of it. Additionally, he praised Ajaneesh Lokanath’s musical composition for the film.

Shiva Rajkumar, unveiling UI glimpse with Allu Aravind, expressed a deep connection with the film. “When Upendra asked about UI, I said, ‘I see the world through you’.” Reflecting on Om’s shoot, he noted Upendra’s unique energy and playful demeanour. Commending Upendra’s films for their profound life philosophies, Shivarajkumar mentioned their mutual admiration. Open to an Om sequel, he feels a perpetual bond with Upendra’s vision, saying that films like Shhh! and Tarle Nan Maga hold immense significance.”

While, director Upendra expressed admiration for Allu Aravind’s son, Allu Arjun, he reminisced, “I’ve been a fan of Shivanna since his debut film, singing and dancing to ‘Tuvvi Tuvvi’ from Shivarajkumar’s Anand.’”Reflecting on filmmaking evolution, he shares, “From ‘I am right, everyone else is wrong’ to ‘I am wrong, everyone else is right,’ and now ‘I am right, the world is right.’ Currently, I have reached various stages in my film journey, and specific moments inspired me to create UI. It is ‘You’ who should become ‘I’, emphasising the significance of individuality in society.”

Produced by G Manoharan, Sreekanth KP, and Co-produced by Naveen Manoharan under the Lahari Films and Venus Entertainers banners, this film has art direction from KGF fame Shivakumar. With Upendra, penning the screenplay and playing the lead, the cast includes Reeshma Nanaiah, Ravi Shankar, Sadhu Kokila, Murali Sharma, Nidhi Subbaiah, and Cockroach Sudhi among others in pivotal roles. Based on the most recent update, the makers are considering an early release.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Celebrated director Upendra, revered for his visionary expertise, has resurfaced with the captivating first glimpse of his latest creation, World of UI. The grand launch witnessed stars like Shivarajkumar and distinguished Telugu producer Allu Aravind, while the poster was digitally unveiled by Sudeep, marking the start of the promotions of the highly awaited release. World of UI ventures into a sweeping narrative, exploring global themes for a profoundly evocative cinematic journey. The first-look teaser, a harbinger of immense anticipation, offers a glimpse into a visually striking universe crafted by Upendra. Embracing the enigmatic tagline In the world of UI, not AI, it teases a surreal world teeming with human conflict: rulers, wars, captivity, hunger, and pain. A still from the filmAmidst this backdrop emerges a mythical figure garbed in black robes, mounted upon a dark horse crowned with horns, brandishing a sword of justice, seemingly poised to liberate the oppressed from merciless tyrants. Yet, appearances may deceive, leaving room for deeper layers of this narrative.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Upendra once again leads with foresight, offering a peek into a grander vision of the UI world, capturing societal essence for all to witness. Upendra’s World of UI encapsulates a simple yet thought-provoking philosophy reflecting society. The clip has drawn significant attention, sparking audience interest with its distinct concept, surpassing millions of views within hours of its release. Allu Aravind, unveiling UI’s first-look teaser, praised Bengaluru’s unique trait: its multilingual community. He lauded the city as the only place globally where people comprehend various languages effortlessly—Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and English—making it a hub for world cinema appreciation. Expressing reverence, he acknowledged his deep bond with Dr Rajkumar’s family. Aravind also announced a grand release for UI in Telugu-speaking states. With a release across eight Indian languages, he marvelled at the visual spectacle, admitting excitement over revealing just two minutes of it. Additionally, he praised Ajaneesh Lokanath’s musical composition for the film. Shiva Rajkumar, unveiling UI glimpse with Allu Aravind, expressed a deep connection with the film. “When Upendra asked about UI, I said, ‘I see the world through you’.” Reflecting on Om’s shoot, he noted Upendra’s unique energy and playful demeanour. Commending Upendra’s films for their profound life philosophies, Shivarajkumar mentioned their mutual admiration. Open to an Om sequel, he feels a perpetual bond with Upendra’s vision, saying that films like Shhh! and Tarle Nan Maga hold immense significance.” While, director Upendra expressed admiration for Allu Aravind’s son, Allu Arjun, he reminisced, “I’ve been a fan of Shivanna since his debut film, singing and dancing to ‘Tuvvi Tuvvi’ from Shivarajkumar’s Anand.’”Reflecting on filmmaking evolution, he shares, “From ‘I am right, everyone else is wrong’ to ‘I am wrong, everyone else is right,’ and now ‘I am right, the world is right.’ Currently, I have reached various stages in my film journey, and specific moments inspired me to create UI. It is ‘You’ who should become ‘I’, emphasising the significance of individuality in society.” Produced by G Manoharan, Sreekanth KP, and Co-produced by Naveen Manoharan under the Lahari Films and Venus Entertainers banners, this film has art direction from KGF fame Shivakumar. With Upendra, penning the screenplay and playing the lead, the cast includes Reeshma Nanaiah, Ravi Shankar, Sadhu Kokila, Murali Sharma, Nidhi Subbaiah, and Cockroach Sudhi among others in pivotal roles. Based on the most recent update, the makers are considering an early release. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp