'Bachelor Party' to feature a lot of guest appearances

Abhijit Mahesh’s directorial debut Bachelor Party starring Diganth, Yogi, Achyuth Kumar, and Siri Rajkumar as the principal cast boasts significant roles for the main characters and the guest appearances. The recent unveiling of posters, songs, and teasers has garnered much attention, and the team plans to release the trailer soon.

Ahead of this, Director Abhijit Mahesh has revealed insights about the artists portraying guest roles in the film.

Abhijit has confirmed a guest list featuring Pawan Kumar of Lucia fame, Matta Guruprasad, Na Someshwar, Shine Shetty, and the popular Vikas from Wikipedia. However, the director, who has revealed the look has kept the character details of these actors under wraps, and wants it to be revealed it through the trailers, and on screens, on January 26.

Rakshit Shetty, who produced Kirik Party seven years ago, is now ready to release of Bachelor Party under the Paramvah Studios banner. Abhijit Mahesh, a contributor to Kirik Party through Seven Odds has promised thrilling action for the ‘Bachelor’ crew.

The team has meticulously selected enticing locations, in and around Thailand, aiming to immerse the audience.

Produced jointly by Rakshit Shetty and Amit Gupta, Aravind Kashyap handles cinematography while Arjun Ramu is the music director.

