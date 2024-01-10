‘Klanta to explore the sacred aspect of Koragajja’: Vaibhav Prashanth

CE Features By

Express News Service

Vaibhav Prashanth’s upcoming film Klanta, featuring Vignesh and Sangeetha Bhat, is hitting theatres on January 19. Before its release, the makers unveiled the trailer on Tuesday, offering a sneak peek into this suspenseful action flick. The director reveals that the film also delves into a devotional angle, centered around Koragaja.

Director Prashanth shares, “This script was crafted during the Covid period. Initially, we aimed to showcase Daiva, a revered deity of Tulu culture, but Kantara has already comprehensively explored that aspect. However, our film explores the sacred aspect of Koragajja, representing a powerful deity in Tulunadu. It has its unique significance within the movie and intertwines with the suspenseful action thriller,” says the director, who debuted with Rangan Style, featuring Pradeep and Sudeep in guest appearances. “I’ve also directed a Tulu film, Dagalbaajilu,” he mentions.

The makers recently released a song on Koragajja sung by Rajesh Krishnan. Besides the leads, Klanta stars Panchami Vamanjur, daughter of the renowned Tulu stage artist Bhojaraj Vamanjur, along with Veena Sundar, Deepika, Praveen Jain, Yuva, and Swapna in pivotal roles. Produced by Uday Ammanya under the Anugraha Power Media banner, the film features music by AP Chandrakanth, cinematography by Mohan Loknathan, and editing by PR Sounder Raj.

