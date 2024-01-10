Pruthvi Ambaar turns chef for Juni

CE Features By

The romantic drama, directed by Vibhav Mahadev, is set to hit theatres on February 9. Actor Pruthvi Ambaar (Dia), who was last seen in Doordarshan, is stepping into yet another romantic drama.

The upcoming movie, titled Juni, is scheduled for release on February 9. In a recent announcement, the makers revealed that Pruthvi plays the role of a chef.

Vaibhav Madhav, who has previously helmed a short film, Juni marks his first directorial debut in a feature film. A Prague Film School alumni, Vaibhav has not only written the film but also choreographed the action sequences.

Backed by Mohan Kumar’s Trishul Creation and Shreyas VS, Juni stars Rishika Nayak alongside Pruthvi.

Filmed in Bengaluru, Juni has music by Nakul Abhyankar, cinematography by Ajin B and Jithin Das, and art direction by Navin.

