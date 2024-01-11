‘I don't have a particular reason to favour one industry over the other’: Actor Satpthami Gowda

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Sapthami Gowda is set to become the latest Kannada heroine to venture into Telugu, joining the likes of Rashmika Mandanna, Shradhaa Srinath, and Sreeleela. The actor, who came to the limelight with her role as Leela in Rishab Shetty's Kantara, released in multilingual languages and her Bollywood debut in Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine, is now making her Telugu debut in Nithin's upcoming film, Thammudu, directed by Vakeel Saab director Venu Sriram.

The actor, who will be joining the sets either by the end of this month or early in February, expresses her enthusiasm about entering Telugu industry. Sapthami shares, "This Telugu debut has allowed me to learn some new skills, like horse riding, and I am raring to start my New Year exploring this fresh territory."

For Sapthami, whether it's Bollywood or Tollywood, the thrill is not just about stepping into another industry; it's about being part of a great project. "I don't have a particular reason to favour one industry over the other. I'm just happy about doing a good film, regardless of the language," she remarks, adding, "My key takeaway from any film is the opportunity to learn something new or undergo some kind of transformation, as I experienced with Kantara and my upcoming film Yuva."

Describing Thammudu, Sapthami shares, "It's a commercial film but with a different approach. What matters most to me is the character I'm playing, the story narrative, and the significance of this role. I believe certain projects will help me grow as an actor, facilitating my entry into that industry."

Meanwhile, in Kannada cinema, Sapthami is gearing up for the release of Yuva on March 28, where she stars alongside Yuvrajkumar in his launchpad, directed by Santhosh Ananddram and produced by Hombale Films. "I'm eagerly awaiting some good scripts in Kannada and hope to take on a few projects this year," she signs off.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Sapthami Gowda is set to become the latest Kannada heroine to venture into Telugu, joining the likes of Rashmika Mandanna, Shradhaa Srinath, and Sreeleela. The actor, who came to the limelight with her role as Leela in Rishab Shetty's Kantara, released in multilingual languages and her Bollywood debut in Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine, is now making her Telugu debut in Nithin's upcoming film, Thammudu, directed by Vakeel Saab director Venu Sriram. The actor, who will be joining the sets either by the end of this month or early in February, expresses her enthusiasm about entering Telugu industry. Sapthami shares, "This Telugu debut has allowed me to learn some new skills, like horse riding, and I am raring to start my New Year exploring this fresh territory." For Sapthami, whether it's Bollywood or Tollywood, the thrill is not just about stepping into another industry; it's about being part of a great project. "I don't have a particular reason to favour one industry over the other. I'm just happy about doing a good film, regardless of the language," she remarks, adding, "My key takeaway from any film is the opportunity to learn something new or undergo some kind of transformation, as I experienced with Kantara and my upcoming film Yuva."googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Describing Thammudu, Sapthami shares, "It's a commercial film but with a different approach. What matters most to me is the character I'm playing, the story narrative, and the significance of this role. I believe certain projects will help me grow as an actor, facilitating my entry into that industry." Meanwhile, in Kannada cinema, Sapthami is gearing up for the release of Yuva on March 28, where she stars alongside Yuvrajkumar in his launchpad, directed by Santhosh Ananddram and produced by Hombale Films. "I'm eagerly awaiting some good scripts in Kannada and hope to take on a few projects this year," she signs off. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp